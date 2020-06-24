When Remodeling Your Home, Focus on Long-Term Savings, Not Just Short-Term Costs

Renovations can be expensive, even for seemingly simple projects. If you’re thinking about making some home improvements, it may be tempting to try to keep the costs as low as possible, but spending a significant amount of money up front could result in much larger long-term savings.

Make Home Improvements That Will Lower Your Heating and Cooling Bills

Utility bills are among the largest expenses for homeowners, aside from a mortgage. If your house has drafts, replacing the windows and/or siding may solve the problem. Each of these projects would be expensive, but you could save a bundle on your heating and cooling bills throughout the year.

If your remodeling project will involve removing an outside wall to build an addition or to change the layout of a room, that could be an opportunity to make your home more energy efficient. The contractors should install insulation, but you could pay more to have them install extra. That would help keep your utility bills under control, especially in an area where it gets cold in the winter. You could also ask the contractors to install more insulation in the attic, basement and crawlspace.

Controlling the temperature in your home could cut your utility bills. A programmable thermostat is a simple solution that would quickly pay for itself. You could program it to keep the house cooler in the winter and warmer in the summer when no one is home, and then automatically adjust to get the house to a more comfortable temperature before you return.

Look for Ways to Reduce Your Energy and Water Usage

If you’re planning to remodel your kitchen, you may be thinking about replacing some of the appliances. This is a perfect opportunity to save money on energy costs. A new ENERGY STAR refrigerator, stove or dishwasher could use less energy than the models you currently have.

A more efficient dishwasher could also use less water than your old model, which could result in significant savings, especially if your family runs the dishwasher several times a week. You can look for other ways to lower your water bills, such as installing a more efficient water heater. Insulating pipes could save you money since you would not waste water by letting it run to heat up.

Think About the Big Picture

Products with a higher price tag tend to be of higher quality, and when it comes to appliances and building materials, they can make your home more energy efficient and save you money in the long run. If you plan to stay in your house for several years, these improvements could pay for themselves and could also increase your home’s future resale value.