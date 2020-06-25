Search
FHFA House Price Index Increase 0.2 Percent in April, Up 5.5 Percent YoY

U.S. house prices increased 0.2 percent in April from the previous month, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index (HPI). House prices rose 5.5 percent from April 2019 to April 2020. The previously reported 0.1 percent increase for March 2020 remains unchanged.

Here’s the Breakdown for the Nine Census Divisions

Pacific
Change MoM in Prices: +0.0 percent
Change YoY in Prices: +5.5 percent

Mountain
Change MoM in Prices: +0.0 percent
Change YoY in Prices: +6.8 percent

West North Central
Change MoM in Prices: +0.6 percent
Change YoY in Prices: +5.3 percent

West South Central
Change MoM in Prices: +0.8 percent
Change YoY in Prices: +5.1 percent

East North Central
Change MoM in Prices: +0.6 percent
Change YoY in Prices: +5.8 percent

East South Central
Change MoM in Prices: +0.5 percent
Change YoY in Prices: +5.9 percent

New England
Change MoM in Prices: -0.2 percent
Change YoY in Prices: +5.3 percent

Middle Atlantic
Change MoM in Prices: +0.1 percent
Change YoY in Prices: +5.0 percent

South Atlantic
Change MoM in Prices: -0.5 percent
Change YoY in Prices: +5.2 percent

“U.S. house prices posted another positive monthly increase in April,” according to Dr. Lynn Fisher, deputy director of the Division of Research and Statistics at FHFA. “Regionally, results varied. Two of the usually stronger growth areas, the Mountain and Pacific divisions, were flat over the month but other divisions continued to experience strong price appreciation even with all of the COVID-19 challenges. Both the New England and South Atlantic regions saw monthly decreases in prices, but all divisions posted positive year-over-year growth of at least 5 percent. The number of transactions used to estimate the HPI were slightly down from March to April but were still a robust sample. We expect the normal spring bump in sales was pushed off by the COVID-19 shutdowns and may extend into the summer months as states reopen and real estate sales pick back up.”

The HPI is based on data from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and accounts for conforming, conventional mortgages in the single-family space.

Source: Federal Housing Finance Agency

