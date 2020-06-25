Fit for Food Challenge for Eliminating Childhood Hunger with The CE Shop Foundation

Over 30 million children across the United States participate in reduced or no-cost school lunch programs, and many of them go without food on the weekends. The CE Shop Foundation is committed to eliminating childhood hunger, which is why they’re asking you to help by donating and raising awareness for this cause.

Starting July 1, The CE Shop will be holding a Fit For Food Challenge. This month-long, virtual event will ask participants to commit to a personal exercise of their choice, donate to the cause, and challenge their friends and family to join in. The exercise goal can be over one day, one week or even the entire month. To learn more about this online event and how to raise funds and awareness, please visit FitForFoodChallenge.com.

All proceeds raised from donations, merchandise and fundraising will go directly to The CE Shop Foundation, and The CE Shop has pledged to match the first $15,000 in donations for the Foundation. Partnering with the local non-profit Food For Thought, they will work with local elementary schools and food banks to ensure young children have enough food to eat when they’re away from school.

If you’re not able to participate but would still like to help, please visit FitForFoodChallenge.com and donate. It only takes $4 to feed a family of four for an entire weekend, so every donation counts.

For more information, please visit www.theceshop.com.

