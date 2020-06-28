Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties CEO Will Serve as Panelist on Webinar With Haute Living on June 30

Mary Lee Blaylock, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, will serve as a leading panelist in Haute Living’s “Coast-to-Coast Residential Real Estate” Zoom webinar on June 30 at 8:30 a.m. PST / 11:30 a.m. EST.

The live panel will bring together Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices leaders to discuss today’s real estate market, and how the industry could change in the months and years to come. The conversation aims to provide viewers with a glimpse of “the new normal” in real estate, and how that will affect Americans throughout the country.

Blaylock, one of the country’s foremost thought leaders in real estate, will share her insights and expertise on the current real estate market and how it has affected buyers and sellers in Southern California. As CEO and president of one of Southern California’s top brokerages, Blaylock also wields considerable knowledge about the luxury real estate market and the various trends influencing consumers who seek high-end properties.

“I am honored to present on this panel with Haute Living and provide clarity and valuable information to consumers who may not know how to navigate buying and selling at this time,” Blaylock said.

Alongside Blaylock, fellow Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices executives Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices; Candace Adams, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties; and Ron Shuffield, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Properties, will also provide viewers with regional insights about the market.

To attend, Zoom users can register via https://hauteliving.zoom.us.

