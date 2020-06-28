MoxiWorks Launches Productivity Dashboard for Real Estate Teams

MoxiWorks, a real estate technology platform, has released a productivity dashboard for real estate team leaders to gain better insights into their team’s productivity and sales performance. In an easy to read, at-a-glance dashboard on MoxiWorks’ CRM, MoxiEngage, team leaders can now see key team activity including number of transactions in flow, sales goals and touchpoints.

“We’ve always been focused on helping make agents great with the people who know, like and trust them, which is why expanding our solution to offer a team dashboard was a crucial step in continuing to help agents thoughtfully maintain their relationships with their sphere of influence,” said Jillian Igarashi, MoxiWorks’ director of product management. “Teams are highly productive and highly vocal and therefore a high priority for our brokerage clients.”

MoxiEngage, the real estate CRM proven to increase an agent’s sales volume by 85 percent, encourages agents to collaborate within their team to provide the best cohesive experience for clients and prospects. By giving team leads visibility into their team members’ productivity they can better help coach their team using specific metrics of their job performance.

Content Square 1.

“NAR has reported that more than a quarter of agents are members of a team and 49 percent of brokerages have between one and three teams,” said Igarashi. “Brokers need to invest in technology that supports teams to help recruit and retain those teams and we are thrilled to add this new functionality that gives them the chance to do just that.”

Top Highlights of the Teams Dashboard:



– Insights into team productivity

– Create high level business plans and financial accountability

– Visibility into team member’s productivity to help coach team members using specific metrics on their job performance

In addition to this new dashboard, teams can seamlessly collaborate on presentations within MoxiPresent and build team websites using MoxiWebsites making the MoxiWorks suite a real estate team’s end-to-end productivity system.

Content Square 2.

To learn how your brokerage can start using MoxiEngage and the teams dashboard, contact your MoxiWorks account manager today or visit moxiworks.com.

