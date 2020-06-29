Create Demand and Stop Chasing Business

If you have never been the best at cold calling, door knocking, and feel like you have to chase your business down, there may be a better way. With a borrowed title from the fantastic book by Ron Howard, creating demand is something that all aspiring top agents and teams should think about in terms of their business success. Howard goes through these simple but impactful tips in his book. A few of which I will briefly share with you. To get the full explanation, I suggest you pick up his book.

How he explains it, is that when there is a high demand for a service or good, it means that people are asking for it to be given to them. This means that you don’t need to chase them down. They are waiting for it, and when you provide fantastic results for your clients, you can create a demand for your services eliminating the need to chase them down.

So, as you know, when you have a team, you have greater success at creating higher net worth. You can use this to your advantage if you implement a performance mindset right when you start your hiring process; setting your team up for success. There are many reasons to get your team in the same mindset and to provide a solid structure for them to swear by. But that is another topic.

Creating a “massive effort branding” to get the public used to see your brand, keeping you top of mind, is another one of his recommendations. This has been successful for many companies and can be applied to your real estate business. This also applies to your social media. He highly recommends having a great social media presence and a great page that has the Dos and not the Don’ts. Showing that you live your motto is important for people to connect with you and your brand.

Connecting with people by using simple relationship-building techniques is another recommendation of his that will help support your journey of focusing on friends and not funnels. He suggests getting really involved in the community, as referrals will fall in your lap because not only will they like you with the techniques you developed for building relationships, but it is easy to give it to you than to go and find someone else.

I hope this short overview has provided you with some motivation to get a copy of his book and get started on learning how to Create Demand and Stop Chasing. For other free resources and downloads, visit Workmansuccess.com/resources.

“There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure.” — Colin Powell

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccess.com, or go to workmansuccess.com to learn more.