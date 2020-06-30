4 Features of World-Class Equestrian Estates

These features are essential for an equestrian estate that leaves nothing to be desired.

First-Class Facilities

A well-designed stable with an adequate number of stalls, a wash rack and a tack room for your equipment are the most important items on the list.

Riding Trails

There’s quite simply no greater luxury than being able to leave your private stable on horseback and leisurely roam the property’s scenic trails.

Equestrian Community

Equine veterinarians, trainers and nearby supply stores are just a few things that you’ll be thankful for having easy access to.

Ample Accommodations

Multiple generations of families and large groups of friends come together at these prized homes to spend quality time together.