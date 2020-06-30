Search
A Guide to Buying Waterfront Property

Here are four things to keep in mind when looking at waterfront property.

Do Your Research

Elevation is important to take into account to ensure the house isn’t prone to flooding. Property lines can also be an issue, as some shorelines are considered public land.

Consider How You’ll Use It

Waterfront property can vary dramatically and so too can the lifestyle that it delivers. 

Extra Costs 

Living on the water is expensive. From flood insurance to pricey hurricane-proof windows, there are plenty of extra costs that come with the territory.

Work With a Waterfront Specialist

The best resource you can have is a real estate agent who specializes in local waterfront property.

