Inside Real Estate Acquires dashCMA, Real Estate’s Hottest New Pricing Tool

Inside Real Estate announced its acquisition of dashCMA. The modern pricing tool, dashCMA, helps real estate agents win more listings and secure more accepted offers by facilitating simple yet compelling pricing discussions with buyers and sellers.

dashCMA drastically simplifies the process of creating and presenting a Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) by delivering key data points in an elegant and interactive format that takes minutes, not hours. Traditionally, CMA products have an overwhelming amount of unstructured details and instead of serving their purpose of educating, they often leave clients more confused about home pricing. By structuring the most pertinent data into a simple, yet comprehensive dashboard, dashCMA facilitates pricing conversations that establish trust and easier decision making between agents and their clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome dashCMA into the Inside Real Estate family,” said Ned Stringham, CEO of Inside Real Estate. “Karen and the entire dashCMA team have done a fantastic job creating a product that helps real estate professionals do more business, more efficiently—a core value we are very much aligned on. We look forward to integrating dashCMA into our ecosystem to provide even more cutting-edge technology to our clients, and to expand its reach across our growing footprint of top agents, teams and brokerage partners.”

Over the past year, dashCMA has garnered an impressive following, including clients like Seven Gables Real Estate and Keller Williams Forward Living. dashCMA has a growing wait list of real estate professionals looking to take advantage of its compelling pricing presentations. By joining Inside Real Estate, and their extensive footprint of over 600 MLSs covering nearly 99 percent of all listings across the US & Canada, dashCMA’s availability will expand rapidly to most major markets. The solution will be available for purchase as a standalone product offering to brokerages, and in the coming months, will be integrated into Inside Real Estate’s flagship platform kvCORE and made available for purchase within the kvCORE Marketplace.

“dashCMA ups the game for real estate professionals to deliver highly compelling presentations and ensure no deal is ever lost over pricing,” said dashCMA Founder, Karen Abram. “I’m beyond excited to join the Inside Real Estate family where, together, we can expand the reach of dashCMA exponentially, helping even more real estate professionals achieve success.”

For more information, please visit www.insiderealestate.com.