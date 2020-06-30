RISMediaâ€™s Newsmakers: Spotlight on the Futurists

Throughout the year, RISMedia is honoring some 300 real estate professionals as RISMediaâ€™s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers. Each of these individualsâ€”separated into eight categoriesâ€”was either nominated by you, the RISMedia reader, or chosen by our editors.

These categories include Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters.

Newsmakers are honored for their newsworthy contributions within their own communities or the industry as a whole. They have dedicated their lives to a better real estate process.

As we celebrate the Futuristsâ€™ success stories, we honor the â€˜forward-thinkersâ€™â€”those real estate professionals changing the conversation. Celebrating those who are focused on growth and adaptability as being key to surviving in a changing real estate world, our Futurists represent those driving the conversation forward to achieve new successes, profits and support.

