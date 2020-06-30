RISMediaâ€™s Newsmakers: Spotlight on the Inspirations

Throughout the year, RISMedia is honoring some 300 real estate professionals as RISMediaâ€™s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers. Each of these individualsâ€”separated into eight categoriesâ€”was either nominated by you, the RISMedia reader, or chosen by our editors.

These categories include Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters.

Newsmakers are honored for their newsworthy contributions within their own communities or the industry as a whole. They have dedicated their lives to a better real estate process.

As we celebrate the Inspirationsâ€™ success stories, we continue in the spirit of those who champion a greater purpose. As we call them, â€˜the big-hearted and the brave,â€™ there is no shortage of generosity and community-mindedness among the real estate professionals in the Inspiration category. From war veterans, to local charitable causes to food banks, to military family support, to animal rescue, to supporting those with disabilities, our Inspirations are all that and more.

