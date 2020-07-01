North American REALTORSÂ® Applaud First Steps of USMCA Implementation

National Association of REALTORSÂ®Â President Vince Malta, together with Canadian Real Estate Association President Costa Poulopoulos and Asociacion Mexicana de Profesionales Inmobiliarios President Roberto Barrios, reiterated their support of the new U.S., Mexico and Canada Trade Agreement after the White House announced steps to implement the deal will begin this week.

“Effective trade agreements keep the economy strong and help sustain resilient, mutually beneficial relationships between nations,” saidÂ Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif.Â “Implementation of the USMCAÂ marks the beginning of a new chapter for North America, supporting more balanced trade, leading to freer markets and helping to facilitate robust economic growth and investment across the continent.”

The USMCA contains significant improvements and modernized approaches to policies governing rules of origin, agricultural market access, intellectual property, digital trade, financial services, labor and others. REALTORSÂ®Â believe these enhancements will help create jobs, provide stronger labor protections and expand market access, generating new opportunities for American workers, farmers and small businesses.

Chuck Fowke, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a custom home builder from Tampa, Fla., issued the following statement after the USMCA went into effect:

“We commend President Trump and Congress for working so hard to make this trade pact a reality. With the USMCA going into effect today, this will provide forward momentum for the housing market and help to ease the nation’s housing affordability crisis. Many of the products that go into American homes come from Mexico and Canada. By adding new American jobs and including key provisions to lower the costs of materials needed build and repair homes, the USMCA will provide a much-needed boost to the U.S. economy and represents a win for American workers and a win for housing affordability.”

