Nan & Company to Join Leading Real Estate Companies of the World

Nan & Company Properties, a leading luxury real estate company and Christie’s International Real Estate’s Houston affiliate, announced the firm was invited to join Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE). The by-invitation-only network is home to the world’s market-leading, independent residential brokerages from 70 countries, with 550 firms, 4,600 offices and 135,000 sales associates representing 1.1 million global transactions annually.

“This is a huge honor,” said Nancy Almodovar, president and CEO of Nan & Company Properties. “Joining this elite global network really ties into our international presence and we are super excited about the new opportunities this affiliation will bring to our firm.”

Nan & Company Properties was invited to join this global network because of the Houston-based firm’s superior knowledge of both local and global markets and commitment to quality customer experience. With 88 agents and 12 staff, the diverse team at Nan & Company Properties speaks 14 different languages and excels at working with firms across the world. Founded on the premise of bringing something different to the real estate industry, Nan & Company Properties recently launched the “Be Different” movement to give back to the local community and reinforce the company’s mission to embrace and celebrate diversity.

“We are delighted to have Nan & Company Properties as part of our distinguished network of premier brokerages. The company has an impeccable reputation in Houston, and we are committed to helping the firm achieve even greater success,” said Paul Boomsma, president and CEO of LeadingRE. “As a member of LeadingRE, Nan & Company Properties combines authentic, local expertise with unparalleled global resources.”

This announcement comes at a time when business is booming, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. With interest rates at an all-time low, Nan & Company Properties has seen a more than 40 percent increase in sales year-over-year. The firm credits their excellence in marketing and branding, along with the fact that they sell in all price points, with achieving these growth numbers. Innovative thinking and technology has always been at the forefront of the company, so adapting to the “new normal” of buying and selling homes for clients during a pandemic was seamless for the 6-year-old firm. The use of Matterport cameras, 3D virtual tours and an in-house videographer have been pivotal in growing the business.

“I am so proud to be the only Houston firm invited to join the network this year,” said Almodovar. “Our relocations business is going to soar and I’m looking forward to expanding our footprint in Houston and beyond.”

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.

