When Engagement Matters More Than Ever

Molly McMahan

Director of Marketing, Technology and Philanthropy

Coldwell Banker McMahan Co.

With over 25 years of experience working in the real estate industry, Molly McMahan feels right at home. In fact, this business runs in her family. Her father had a long career as a principal broker and she recalls taking part in advertisements for his firm as a child, and even working with his staff as a teenager. “Even though I started working for this company 25 years ago,” she says, “it’s a lifelong thing.”

During her years of handling marketing and technology for 10 different offices serving Kentucky and Indiana, McMahan has accomplished many things for her company, from building its first website to discovering new tools to help her agents. She has also developed a love of giving back and has incorporated philanthropy into her business model.

“About six years ago, we started doing a philanthropy piece where proceeds out of every closing were donated to a particular charity,” she explains. “We’ve settled on, for the past few years, the Kentucky Veterans Trust Fund.” This trust fund helps veterans across the state with anything they may need, from transportation services to shelter appointments for the homeless. “We’re helping people who sacrificed so much for us.”

As McMahan and her team navigate their way through COVID-19, they have faced some challenges. However, even with a lack of inventory throughout this pandemic, they are noticing a rise in consumer confidence.

“As we’re getting on the other side of this, people are really starting to get interested again,” she says.

With consumer interest levels rising and agents slowly getting back into their normal routines, McMahan has found RISMedia’s ACESocial to be a great help. “I’ve really noticed an increase in engagement since we joined ACESocial,” she explains.

Before becoming a member of ACESocial in early 2019, McMahan and her team shared Coldwell Banker corporate content and articles from its Blue Matter blog. Though this worked for them, she explains that it wasn’t truly unique to her firm.

“That’s the great thing about ACE. Since there are so many articles, nobody sees it anywhere else, so it looks like our own relevant content on a wide variety of topics.”

As the only person who handles marketing efforts for 10 offices and more than 200 agents with minimal assistance—in addition to her role in technology and philanthropic efforts—McMahan has found that the simplicity and consistency of ACESocial was just what she was looking for. “Nothing compares to the ease of ‘set it and forget it,'” she says. “With ACE, I know something will be there whether I interact with it or not, which is extremely helpful.”