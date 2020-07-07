Deepak Chopra, Nely GalÃ¡n to Headline NAHREP at L’ATTITUDE Live

NAHREP announced the headliners of theÂ 2020 NAHREP Sales Mastery, Real Estate and Wealth Conference at L’ATTITUDE, which will be live broadcasted September 24 â€“ 27, 2020, including:



– Deepak Chopra, World-renowned pioneer in mindset and personal transformation

– Nely GalÃ¡n, Media & Real Estate Entrepreneur, NYT Best Selling Author

– Mike Ferry,Â Founder and CEO of The Mike Ferry Organization

– Matthew Ferry,Â Master Life Coach, Spiritual Teacher, Best-Selling Author

– Tom Ferry,Â CEO of Ferry International CEO, No. 1 Real Estate Educator and Best Selling Author of “Life by Design” and “Mindset, Model and Marketing”

Sponsored byÂ Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, this year’s historic live broadcasted event empowers real estate professionals to leverage their personal business performance into a source of generational wealth. Attendees are successful real estate professionals who can serve the growing Hispanic market while contributing resilience and innovation to our country’s economic recovery and growth.

“The NAHREP Sales Mastery, Real Estate and Wealth Conference is the most mindset- and skills-centered event we’ve ever had,” saidÂ 2020 NAHREP President Sara Rodriguez. “This year’s event is targeted to highly motivated professionals who want to make their income and wealth goals a reality.”

Content Square 1.

Financial management, real estate sales, personal business performance and wealth building workshops will be live broadcasted daily during the event. By the end of the event, each participant will be equipped to create their own personalized blueprint for generational wealth.

Program highlights include:



– Mike, Matthew and Tom Ferry â€” As the same organization that got Mike Ferry and Tom Ferry together on stage for the first time in 14 years, NAHREP is doing it againâ€”except this time, all three Ferry icons will present together for the first time ever.



– Release of theÂ 2020 State of Hispanic Wealth Report â€” This report takes an annual inventory of where Latinos are with respect to the entrepreneurship and retirement contribution goals set by the Hispanic Wealth Project for completion by 2024.



– Themed days focusing on mindset, sales mastery and wealth management â€” Participants will progress through the steps of success, beginning with

– Day 1 focuses on the core asset of Mindset: How do I acquire an abundance mindset?

Content Square 2.

– Day 2 includes the Elevate Sales Summit and focuses on Sales Mastery: How can I generate substantially more income?

– Day 3 looks forward with Wealth Management: How am I leveraging my income to build wealth and grow a better future?

– Elevate Sales Summit â€” An elite training program specifically designed for professionals in the industry to grow their business through sales strategies, marketing tools and expertise, peer-to-peer mentorship, and inspirational keynotes. This event features presentations by C-level executives, industry experts, professional athletes and top producers.



– Access to L’ATTITUDE programming,Â including “The Next U.S. Latino Superstars in Entertainment” and the Second Annual Match-Up: Matching Latino Entrepreneurs to Capital.

Content Square 3.

TheÂ 2020 NAHREP Sales Mastery, Real Estate and Wealth Conference Â at L’ATTITUDEÂ will be the industry event that enables the entrepreneurial and innovative energy needed to keep real estate industry leaders growing and prospering in challenging times. All registrants for NAHREP’s Sales Mastery, Real Estate and Wealth Conference receive full access to L’ATTITUDE sessions, and all guests may purchase registrations for ticketed events. Both full conference and one day passes are available.

For more information about the NAHREP Sales Mastery, Real Estate and Wealth Conference including registration information and a full agenda, visitÂ www.nahrep.org/conference.