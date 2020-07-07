NAHB and Hanley Wood Announce New Data Platform Focusing on Local Markets

In an effort to meet the growing demand for local market data and analysis in the home building industry, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Hanley Wood/Meyers Research announced the future rollout of a new home building data platform available to NAHB’s 140,000 members and powered by Zonda.

Serving as NAHB’s premier community builder data platform, Hanley Wood/Meyers Research and NAHB are working together to ensure builders in markets across the nation have access to vital local and regional information to help their businesses to grow and thrive, through Zonda data.

The two organizations also announced that BUILDER will cease to be the official magazine of NAHB at the end of 2020. Hanley Wood/Meyers Research will continue to publish BUILDER magazine, BUILDER Online and BUILDER newsletters as well as produce its leading events, like BUILDER 100.

For more than 40 years, Hanley Wood/Meyers Research and NAHB have worked together to provide timely resources and insights to builders nationwide and Hanley Wood/Meyers Research has always maintained an annual presence at the NAHB International Builders’ Show.

“We are proud of the 40-year relationship with the NAHB centered around our media proposition and BUILDER magazine,” said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Hanley Wood/Meyers Research. “Given the evolving media landscape, the time was right to pivot our relationship towards a new approach driven by the wide breadth of localized data we provide to best serve the NAHB’s community builder membership and the broader information needs of the industry as a whole.”

“NAHB is excited to join with Hanley Wood/Meyers Research to bring the Zonda platform to our community of builder members and complement NAHB’s own economic research,” said Jerry Howard, CEO of NAHB. “Zonda has long been an important and valuable resource for the builder community.”

With Zonda’s comprehensive data and market intelligence, BUILDER will more accurately identify its audience and allow marketers to reach home builders who drive over 90 percent of U.S. annual closings.



Source: National Association of Home Builders