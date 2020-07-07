Real Estate Influencer Stephanie Anton Joins Corcoran and Realogy to Support Expanding Franchise Business

Corcoran Group LLC announced the appointment of Stephanie Anton, previously of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, to lead marketing and growth for The Corcoran Group as its senior vice president. Her appointment comes following the successful Corcoran franchise business that launched in February.

In her role, Anton will help to further expand Corcoran franchising with direct oversight of franchise marketing, servicing and development. For Corcoran to ensure partnership and support as the brand continues to develop its franchise business presence across the U.S. and around the world, Anton will build upon the world-class support services available to Corcoran affiliates, backed by Realogy. She will report directly to Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group.

“As we roll out the next evolution of Corcoran, I am thrilled to welcome Stephanie to our leadership team to even further elevate Corcoran’s support services for our affiliates and their agents,” said Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. “With her expansive experience as an innovative leader in the marketing and real estate spaces combined, Stephanie’s respectable influence will bring a plethora of growth opportunities to our already powerful organization.”

Content Square 1.

In addition to her core role at Corcoran, Anton will also take her array of global experience to serve an additional role with Corcoran’s parent company, Realogy. As managing director of Global Services for Realogy Franchise Group, Anton will also be responsible for strengthening Realogy’s global franchise infrastructure and report to President and CEO John Peyton.

Anton was most recently the president at Luxury Portfolio International, the luxury division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, where she was responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of the high-end marketing division since 2006. Before that, she served as vice president of Marketing for large Chicagoland brokerage Koenig & Strey GMAC Home Services.

Anton has been named to Luxury Daily’s prestigious Luxury Women to Watch and has been recognized by the NAWRB (National Association of Women in the Real Estate Business) as Marketer of the Year. She also was a Forbes Real Estate Council member and sat on the Board of Managers for the real estate industry initiative, Upstream. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Boston University and a Masters, Integrated Marketing Communications from Northwestern University.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.