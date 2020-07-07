Zillow Resumes Buying Homes in Five More Markets

Home sellers in Los Angeles and Riverside, Calif., Minneapolis, Cincinnati and Orlando can once again sell their homes directly to Zillow with a safe, convenient transaction and on their own timeline, according to the company. Zillow paused buying homes through Zillow Offers on March 23 in response to housing market uncertainty and public health concerns related to COVID-19.

“Home sellers want a more convenient, seamless and safe way to sell their home, and we’re excited to bring Zillow Offers back to more sellers around the country,” said Zillow President Jeremy Wacksman. “The rapid adoption of technology and virtual tools is creating a new and safer landscape for the entire real estate experience. With Zillow Offers, a homeowner can sell their house without any of the traditional hassles of open houses, home showings or prepping a house for sale, and can have more certainty and control than ever before—all on their own timeline.”

Zillow data shows the resiliency of the housing market as buyer and seller activity is growing again after April declines related to the pandemic. New pending sales and new for-sale listings are higher than they were a month ago, and web traffic to for-sale listings is up 41 percent from the previous year. Homes are selling at their fastest pace since June 20183.

As part of Zillow’s resumption of homebuying, the company is following the principles from its Move Forward. Stay Safe. initiative, designed to protect Zillow’s employees, customers and partners. Zillow partnered with former U.S. General Surgeon Dr. Regina Benjamin last month and she is advising the company on its health and safety protocols.