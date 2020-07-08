Brand Report: Realty ONE Group Surges in Second Quarter 2020 Despite Pandemic

Realty ONE Group International experienced tremendous growth during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and overall in the second quarter of 2020. Franchise sales, agent recruiting and even transaction volume were all up double-digit percentages year-over-year.

The UNBrokerage, as Realty ONE Group is known in the industry, signed 15 new franchises in Q2 and a total of 23 new franchises since early March at the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. Year-to-date, 40 new franchises have been signed and the company is on track for another record year.

“Our timeless business model, Coolture, and army of raving fans continue to grow despite a volatile market and soft economy,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “It’s awesome to see how excited entrepreneurs are to join the coolest real estate brand in the nation at a faster pace than ever before!”

More than 500 REALTORS® joined the organization during the second quarter. Realty ONE Group now has more than 13,000 real estate professionals and experienced sales dollar volume up 22.3 percent and transaction unit volume up 15.6 percent over last year despite stay-at-home orders that shut down real estate for most of March and April.

“The pandemic created a pause in the market that gave REALTORS® a chance to consider and explore better options that would allow them to grow and make more money,” said Eddie Sturgeon, executive vice president of Global Growth for Realty ONE Group. “And we are that better option. Before the market even turned, we put together new virtual programs, daily Town Halls and VIP tours so potential franchise owners and real estate professionals could experience our Coolture and understand firsthand why so many people are joining the unique gold and black brand.”

This year, Realty ONE Group has signed new offices in four new states including North Dakota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Mississippi.

With a bright future ahead, Realty ONE Group is transcending into a lifestyle real estate brand, embodying a thriving spirit and COOLTURE, while focusing on business coaching and proprietary technologies. The company now has more than 13,000 real estate professionals in over 280 locations across 43 states, Washington D.C. and Canada, and has doubled its national footprint and market share in the past 24 months.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.

