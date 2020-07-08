Keeping Up With Changes and Modifications to Real Estate Theory and Practice

NAR’s RSPS certification provides real estate professionals the knowledge they need to thrive



A self-proclaimed “education junkie,” Joanne Chando has a passion for professionalism. Licensed real estate broker and chief edutainment officer of Joanne Chando Productions, Chando’s professional education has played a central role in her ability to survive—and thrive—no matter the market. Having earned 20-plus designations/certifications throughout her career, Chando points to the National Association of REALTORS® Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS) certification as a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to keeping up with the changes and modifications to real estate theory and practice.

“With so many licensees, it’s essential that real estate professionals stay on top of trends and changes so that when they are prospecting, meeting with a new buyer or working with a seller, they have the most current information available to them,” says Chando.

Committed to the importance of the real estate profession, Chando earned the RSPS certification in 2016. Today, she teaches RSPS certification courses to real estate professionals who not only want to learn, but also crave to be the very best.

“I love teaching the live RSPS certification course and watching all the little lightbulbs start going off over my students’ heads,” says Chando.

“Whether you work in a traditional resort or second-home area or not, the RSPS education gives you a broad base of knowledge of the many market concepts that can be translated to your local market and customer needs,” she adds.

In addition to providing the knowledge needed to stay ahead of the competition, the RSPS certification also helps real estate professionals diversify their portfolio of investment properties.

“The RSPS certification guides the associate from the idea of investing in a second-home, income/investment property or resort property through to realization,” says Chando. “RSPS helps clarify the thinking process—whether for themselves or to guide their customers—points them in the direction of getting further professional advice, as well as what the repercussions may be if the market suddenly changes.”

The course was recently updated in December 2019, making it even more pertinent to today’s real estate professionals.

“The timing of updating the RSPS course couldn’t have been better,” says Chando. “We looked at the many changes in the tax laws, 1031-exchanges and estate wealth transference along with the demographic changes of the customer base to address their needs more finely.”

Given the current climate, according to Chando, having a thorough understanding of investment properties and their traditionally longer horizon can help reduce the fear and stress of surviving as we work toward a new normal.

To that end, REBAC’s Real Estate Investing: Build Wealth Representing Investors and Becoming One Yourself course plays a key role.

“The REBAC course speaks our language,” says Chando. “It takes some very complicated concepts and breaks them down to practical knowledge. The course trains the associate to help build a team of professionals who can assist their customer in building an investment portfolio. It also shows the associate how to find and approach investors by developing a niche market.”

For more information, please visit nar.realtor/resort. Note: The RSPS online course is 30-percent off through NAR’s Right Tools, Right Now initiative until Aug. 31, 2020.