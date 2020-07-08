Pillar To Post Home Inspectors Keeps Pace With Increasing Home Sales

In spite of COVID-19, or maybe because of it, home sales for the month of May increased by 44 percent over April according to the National Association of REALTORS®.

“Our home inspections remain steady as well,” said Dan Steward, president and CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®. Like most businesses, March and April was a bit slower for home inspections because we think everyone put almost everything on hold until they figured out next steps. We have terrific systems that allow our inspectors to do their jobs with little and sometimes no contact with REALTORS® or homeowners. Once we got that word out people were generally thrilled that they could continue at least one process of their lives, moving into an already-purchased home and having it inspected first. We sensed people really wanted whatever normalcy and control they could find in moving forward with their lives.”

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors has home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are nearly 600 franchises located in 49 states and nine Canadian provinces. The company has been named as Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise500® ranking for 8 years in a row.

While the pandemic has stopped growth within most companies, Pillar To Post continues to grow and has signed 20 new franchisees so far this year, lower than the projected goal from 2019 but much higher than expected in these times and compared to other like concepts.

“We think people looking for a new career see this industry as one that will always be necessary and indeed advancing in efficiency through technology. We’re proud of the technical innovations and programs that are keeping us at the top of our industry,” concluded Steward.

Long-term plans include adding 500 to 600 new franchisees over the next five years.

For more information, please visit www.pillartopostfranchise.com.