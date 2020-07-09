Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Automates Digital Advertising During Pandemic, Enters Multi-Year Relationship with Adwerx

In May of 2019, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Automated Advertising Program powered by Adwerx Enterprise launched to the franchise system’s nationwide network of over 50,000 real estate agents, giving every network member access to a suite of digital advertising services as part of a system-wide initiative to build the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand. The company and its network experienced tremendous financial return using the Adwerx Platform, with both new agents and top producers winning more listings as a direct result, according to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices leadership team.

Now, the franchisor has announced that it is extending its program from Adwerx, and will continue to provide all 50,000 network members with access to personalized streaming television commercials, a one-week automated, personalized listing ad campaign for every new listing, and always-on retargeting campaigns on social media, mobile apps and premium websites that consumers and potential homebuyers visit regularly.

In addition, the program has expanded to include specific services for franchisees and their top agents. Each franchisee will benefit from their own streaming TV commercials, hyper-local display ads to use for recruiting and brand building, and quarterly workshops with dedicated marketing consultants designed to help network members at each franchised brokerage take full advantage of the program.

Top network agents also now have access to a solution that has been tailored to their business with the launch of the new Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices FOREVER Agent Platform. This new service co-created with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global headquarters team, will offer network members a customized platform designed specifically with top producers in mind. Offering a suite of custom ad solutions and white glove service, the platform automatically creates and launches ads across the digital landscape, including personalized streaming TV commercials to use in hyper-local campaigns. Every Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices FOREVER Agent Platform customer also receives a dedicated account representative that acts as a concierge to help build the perfect marketing mix, custom fit to the needs of each individual.

The move comes as brokerages across the country have announced layoffs and cost cutting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing the importance of a digital marketing strategy especially amidst economic volatility, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is making a long-term commitment to provide their network members with a comprehensive digital solution that maximizes the visibility of property listings, and keeps network members top-of-mind with anyone who visits their web pages.

“Based on Adwerx’s proven ability to increase agents’ productivity by 35 percent, and the personal success we’ve had this past year, serving nearly a billion impressions for our brand and our franchisees’ agents’ brands collectively, we’re committing right now to expanding our relationship,” Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices announced. “We’ve customized our Automated Advertising Program with Adwerx to give our franchisees and network members a service that fuels their business, and added all of our content so that our network members can create their very own TV commercials. These streaming TV commercials, which are built off of our campaigns, but personalized to feature each network members’ photo and contact details, are going to be really important to our relational marketing efforts,” Stuart continued. “Our network members’ digital and streaming efforts will be on fire with this new relationship with Adwerx.”

“We’re thrilled that the team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has realized positive, measurable results with our platform,” said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. “We’re proud to work with a company of such caliber. It’s an exciting time for all of us as we roll out the expanded franchisee services and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices FOREVER Agent Platform, but our focus will remain on empowering the tens of thousands of network members we have the privilege to support.”

Since its launch in 2017, the Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform has seen rapid adoption among the nation’s most innovative brokers and lenders. They’ve recently added Prosperity Home Mortgage, another affiliate of HomeServices of America, to their growing portfolio of mortgage customers.

For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

