Why Education Is More Important Than Ever

The CE Shop answers the big questions when it comes to education and COVID-19



The spread of COVID-19 has completely altered every aspect of our lives. From the fashion city of Milan to the farming towns of midwestern America, there’s not a single area or industry in the world that has not been affected by the pandemic. This includes the world of education.

The way we conduct our day-to-day business has changed drastically because of the pandemic. With the speed of these changes, there’s a greater need for agents to stay current. Keeping them informed helps them do their jobs successfully. When they benefit, so too, does the client and the community.

How Is Education Evolving During the Pandemic?

It’s very clear that education is moving into the digital sphere, specifically online and apps.

This change indicates a generational shift to Asynchronous Learning Methodology—learning that does not occur in the same place or at the same time. This provides the student with the independence and convenience of learning when they want and where they want.

An example of this shift can be seen by the recent Chinese government instruction that a quarter of a billion full-time students resume their studies through online platforms. This is considered to be the biggest student migration in human history and is something we’re seeing in the U.S. as well, with 26 million students from higher education institutions now taking online classes.

As technology has improved over the last few decades, the shift from in-person to online learning has been inevitable. The pandemic has drastically sped up that shift and shined a light on the indisputable benefits of learning from anywhere at any time.

What Does the Future of Real Estate Education Look Like?

The future of education will see a further embracement of technology like VR and online learning. This acceptance will fuel more collaborative peer-to-peer discussion groups and an increase in professional how-to videos with more data-driven methods of learning.

Through these new mediums, we will gather unprecedented information and learn more about people’s learning habits than ever before. This information will allow for further tailor-made courses and feedback to meet the learning needs of each student.

What Do You Say to an Agent Who’s Nervous to Try Online Education?

Fear is always the biggest issue when it comes to trying something new. When elevators were first invented, people were so scared of them that elevator operators were hired just to push buttons all day. They afforded a kind of security that the steel box you’re locking yourself into wouldn’t close and trap you inside. For online education, you can’t employ someone to take the courses for you, but you can offer students a no-risk option that’s no scarier than an elevator.

How Can Educators “Corona-Proof” Their Products and Services?

“Corona-proofing” shouldn’t be the main consideration. Think about it: Who among us thought back in February that things would escalate as far as they have? The effects were unpredictable. So instead of playing Nostradamus, educators should focus on serving the customer. Figuring out their needs and determining how to meet them is most important.

As long as educators are dedicated to providing the best education to their students and doing so with the heart of a teacher, their business will thrive.

The CE Shop is an industry-leading real estate education provider. Their Pre-Licensing, Exam Prep, Post-Licensing, and Continuing Education courses are proven to give agents the edge when it comes to their licensing exam and career. Discover why over 50,000 students choose The CE Shop every month for their real estate education.