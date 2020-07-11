Register Today: Creating the Ultimate Team Environment Inside Any Brokerage

What: RISMedia is proud to offer this webinar—”Creating the Ultimate Team Environment Inside Any Brokerage”—sponsored by Homes.com. This is sure to be a great presentation moderated by Terri Murphy and featuring team gurus Verl Workman and Cleve Gaddis. Don’t miss this chance to learn from these leaders on how you can create the ultimate team environment. Register now!



When: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT



Who: Spokesperson Shalynn Atkins, Homes.com; Moderator Terri Murphy, Workman Success Systems; and Panelists Verl Workman and Cleve Gaddis, Workman Success Systems.



About the Webinar



Spokesperson



Shalynn Atkins was born and raised in Virginia Beach, Va., and currently resides in Norfolk. She attended Virginia Commonwealth University and is a proud Alpha Alpha Sigma Alpha Alumna. Shalynn’s B.S. degree in Public Relations has guided her career with Homes.com, where she has worked alongside many of the industry’s top experts through the Secrets of Top Selling Agents webinar series. When not consulting with agents and brokers, Shalynn is a bunny mother of two, and practices photography and modeling in her free time.

Moderator



Terri Murphy, coach with Workman Success Systems, founder of MurphyOnRealEstate.com and president of Terri Murphy Communications and CIO of U.S. Learning, is an author, communication engagement specialist and speaker.

Panelists



Verl Workman, CEO and founder of Workman Success Systems, has delivered keynotes, seminars and more to thousands of real estate professionals worldwide. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales. Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

