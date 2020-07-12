Search
FHFA Extends COVID-Related Loan Processing Flexibilities for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Customers Through August

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will extend several loan origination flexibilities until August 31, 2020 to ensure continued support for borrowers during the COVID-19 national emergency. The flexibilities were set to expire on July 31, 2020. Extended flexibilities include:

– Alternative appraisals on purchase and rate term refinance loans
– Alternative methods for documenting income and verifying employment before loan closing
– Expanding the use of power of attorney and remote online notarizations to assist with loan closings

Source: FHFA.gov

