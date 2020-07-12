Veterans United Home Loans and Realtor.comÂ® Launch Home Field Advantage $100K Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway

Realtor.comÂ® andÂ Veterans United Home LoansÂ announced the Home Field AdvantageÂ $100KÂ Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway. The promotion is the seventh sweepstakes collaboration between Veterans United andÂ realtor.comÂ®, to give back to U.S. military veterans and service members.

“This year has been far from normal, butÂ realtor.comÂ®Â remains committed to its support of veterans and military families through its continued support of the Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway program,” saidÂ Tricia Smith, senior vice president forÂ realtor.comÂ®. “The Home Field AdvantageÂ $100KÂ Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway marks the seventh giveaway in four years thatÂ realtor.comÂ®Â has supported. This July, as we celebrate the birth of our nation, it will be an honor forÂ realtor.comÂ®Â to have a role in helping a service member or veteran realize the American Dream through the gift of homeownership.”

“During these uncertain times, one thing that has remained constant is our collaborative mission of enhancing the lives of veterans and service members,” saidÂ Kris Farmer, chief marketing officer at Veterans United. “We are incredibly proud to partner withÂ realtor.comÂ®Â for our seventh giveaway in helping those who have served our country achieve the dream of homeownership. It’s because of their sacrifice that we have home field advantage, so it’s only fitting that we name this giveaway in recognition of their service.”Â



The giveaway is open to qualifying U.S. military service members and U.S. military veterans, subject to the official rules, which can be found here. Â Entries to the giveaway will be accepted untilÂ 11:59 a.m. ET,Â Sept. 9, 2020, atÂ www.realtor.com/100k-sweepstakes. The winner will receiveÂ $100,000Â (may be subject to tax withholding) at the closing of a home purchase transaction.

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.