Over the past several months, we have had nothing but time on our hands. During the most stressful periods of the pandemic, we found ourselves sequestered in our homes, some learning new ways of doing business…and others just taking a long vacation.

It has been fascinating to watch how people have responded to this latest crisis. Many leaders have stepped up, while others have gone eerily silent. For me, I thought that the stay-at-home orders would have a tremendous impact on my personal life. I thought I would have nothing but time on my hands. As a professional speaker, I have always valued myself by the number of events I was hired to speak for, but all of a sudden, all events were stopped, cancelled, postponed or put in some kind of limbo. This, for me, became a choice point—a moment in time where I could decide to dig in and serve others or pull back and relax until speaking gigs came back.

It didn’t take me long to realize that I get my energy from others. The more I am on stage or performing, the happier I am, and when I see clients and real estate coaches who have been impacted by my message at some point in their career, I am humbled and grateful that I get to do what I love. So my response to the pandemic was to crank it up instead of turning it down. As a company, we decided to create tools, systems, dialogues and instructional eBooks on how to be amazing at virtual real estate. We developed a 30-day stay-at-home plan for brokers and agents, and we started doing a series of events titled “Build for the Bounce.” This heightened level of engagement energized our team and created a culture of service regardless of opportunity, and we started giving everything away, not because we were seeking future business, but simply because people needed help.

One of the most important things we’ve had all of our clients focus on during this pandemic has been getting their house in order. That means creating operational excellence in every area of their business and their life. By doing this, you create the ability to scale and grow. This process begins with putting your database in order—cleaning it up, going through all of the names in your CRM and calling them. That’s right! Pick up the phone and give them a call. Not with the attitude of selling something, but rather, to simply call and serve. See how they are doing, and ask how you can help.

“Nothing but time” means there are no excuses for our inability to call through our entire database and get it in order. I promise your business will grow, your relationships will be strengthened, and your life will improve as you seek to improve others.

To download a free copy of my “Becoming a Master of Virtual Real Estate” eBook, visit workmansuccess.com/virtualmaster.

