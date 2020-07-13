Phoenix Business Journal Names HomeSmart No. 1 Phoenix Brokerage for Eighth Consecutive Year

HomeSmart was ranked as the No. 1 residential real estate brokerage in Phoenix by the Phoenix Business Journal—the eighth year in a row the company has received the top ranking for its local residential sales volume.

HomeSmart agents across the Valley closed $8.41 billion in sales and sold nearly 30,000 homes in 2019.

“Our agents’ success continues to bolster HomeSmart’s ranking as the top brokerage in Phoenix year after year,” stated HomeSmart’s Designated Broker Laurie McDonnell. “With the technology, support and 100-percent commission that our brokerage model provides, there is no other brokerage out there that equips agents to grow and succeed quite like HomeSmart does.”

HomeSmart has nearly 7,000 agents currently working for the brand out of 20 offices in Phoenix and the surrounding area. The brokerage also recently placed seventh (in total sales volume) in the nation on RISMedia’s 2020 Power Broker Survey, an annual ranking of the industry’s top residential real estate brokerages across the U.S.

“It is so exciting to see how HomeSmart has taken off and secured its place as the leading Phoenix brokerage,” said HomeSmart International President Ashley Bowers. “HomeSmart has proven itself to be a force to be reckoned with in the Phoenix real estate market, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for this growing brokerage.”

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.