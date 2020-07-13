Realogy Launches eGift Card Reward Program for Essential Workers Ready to Buy or Sell a Home

Realogy Holdings Corp. announced the rolling launch of its new real estate rewards program called #NextdoorHeroes, created to say thank you to essential workers when they are ready to buy or sell a home with participating Realogy-affiliated agents.

Rolling out to agents affiliated with Realogy brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran® and ERA®, the #NextdoorHeroes program offers participating agents the opportunity to give back to their clients who they consider to be essential workers with an eGift Card to The Home Depot® valued from $200 – $1,000 upon closing, depending on the closing price of the home.

To support participating affiliated agents’ use of these thank you gifts to essential worker clients through the #NextdoorHeroes program, Realogy is covering 25 percent of the face value of The Home Depot eGift Cards, providing a fully customizable marketing tool kit and personalized delivery of the eGift card on the agent’s behalf. Dedicated agent support will help guide participating agents through the #NextdoorHeroes process.

Content Square 1.

“The Home Depot’s commitment to the communities they serve, making home improvements easier for their customers, matches perfectly with what Realogy values most—high-quality service to consumers across the nation,” said Katrina Helmkamp, president and CEO of Cartus and Leader of Realogy Leads Initiative. “Once Realogy-affiliated brokers make the decision to participate, their agents will have a great opportunity to give back to their essential worker clients in a new way with The Home Depot eGift Cards, partially supported by Realogy Holdings Corp. and The Home Depot.”

Realogy-affiliated agents who wish to participate in the #NextdoorHeroes program must contact their broker for more information. The #NextdoorHeroes program is not available for use in Alabama, Alaska, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, or outside of the United States.

For more information, please visit www.nextdoorheroes.com and www.realogy.com.