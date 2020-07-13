Staying Steady in a Sea of Change

Change is a little over the top right now, isn’t it? First pandemics, then economic crisis, unemployment scales, civil unrest, heck, even murder hornets made the “2020 Bingo Card” craziness!

Here’s what I want you to say to you… Don’t focus on the doom and gloom. Or the crazy swirling things you can’t control. Focus on what activities you can do every single day to move the ball forward in your life and business. Action will always supersede emotion, and with everything going on, stepping off the emotional roller-coaster and stepping into a routine and putting systems in place to stay steadily on your path is smart business and good for your mental well-being.

What can you control?

– Committing to calling at least 10 members of your sphere of influence per week (friends, family, colleagues, past clients and customers, and people in your network such as those you attend church with, who you went to school with, who you do local business with, etc.)

– Committing to calling at least five to 10 FSBOs or Expireds every week—they are one of the fastest sources of generating listings out there. For those of you in states that are mandating that you can’t “cold call” these two groups, I can go into a lengthy dissertation about why you can (and you’ll find that on my blog)—but the bottom line is you have to do what your broker says to do.

– Commit to reaching out to at least 10 people from the community that you are farming just to see how they are faring, and find out if there is anything they need or if there is a real estate question you can answer for them. Many communities are pulling together to help the most vulnerable—see what you can do to participate.

– Commit to the learning curve. Real estate is changing daily right now—and technology will continue to be the key that unlocks the doors to success. Get on board.

We’ve got so many solutions and tools and training to help you stay steady—regardless of what the market and the world is doing and my team and I truly want to deliver whatever you need to feel confident and competent during these times (and always)!

Let us know if you need help.

Darryl Davis has spoken to, trained and coached more than 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe. He is a best-selling author for McGraw-Hill Publishing, and his book, “How to Become a Power Agent® in Real Estate,” tops Amazon’s charts for most sold book to real estate agents. He is the founder of the Next Level® real estate training system The Power Program®, which has proven to help agents double their production over their previous year. Davis earned the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation, held by less than 2 percent of all speakers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.thepowerprogram.com.