4 Simple At-Home Workouts

Working out at home is incredibly convenient, but finding the perfect exercise styles for home can be a challenge.

These exercises are perfect for your next home workout.

Tabata

A form of HIIT (high-intensity interval training), Tabata utilizes body weight, making it a great choice to blast fat from your living room.

Yoga

Yoga takes minimal space and equipment. The quiet and low-impact nature makes it an ideal choice for those who wish to workout without disrupting their household.

Circuit Training

Circuit training’s built-in variety and fast-paced nature will guarantee that you don’t get bored. Grab your phone or watch and create a circuit of your own.

Pilates

A home workout go-to, pilates takes little space and can be easily modified depending on your fitness level. The best part? It requires minimal equipment.