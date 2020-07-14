CoreLogic Consolidates Customer Communications Management and Print/Mail Services With Nordis Technologies

CoreLogic® is transferring much of its critical customer communications management and print and mail services to Nordis Technologies .

Nordis will be handling about 50 million pages of transactional communications annually for CoreLogic’s six business units, which manage a variety of mortgage-related documents including loan packages, appraisals, credit, insurance and taxes.

“Each and every day, we are responsible for producing and mailing thousands of important customer communications for our many property-related clients,” said Kevin Tang, senior leader of strategic contracting and vendor management for CoreLogic. “Nordis’ industry-leading Expresso® CCM technology will automate our workflow for handling and distributing these communications. It also gives us new capabilities and information to customize documents and improve customer experience, including real-time access to archived materials for better customer service and reports with key performance metrics.”

“Our technology simplifies the complexity and reduces errors associated with developing, distributing and mailing a huge volume of critical, complicated documents,” said Ronnie Selinger, founder, CEO and president of Nordis Technologies. “Our integrated CCM and print-mail solution enables CoreLogic to manage the entire process on a single dashboard.”



For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

