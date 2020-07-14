Kids Bedroom Themes Sure to Inspire

Create an atmosphere that stimulates the magic and whimsy of childhood. Inspire playful adventures and peaceful nap times with these kids bedroom theme ideas.

Black, White and Green

A modern take on a “boy” theme, this color scheme is perfect for any child who loves sports and wants to bring their joy of the game into their room. Create a sports theme that your all-star will adore for years to come.

Nautical Nods

A nautical theme offers childhood fun with a grown-up approach. Create a nautical beach feel and sail the high seas with deep reds, navy blues and white paired with a dappling of seashells for a whimsical feel.

Jungle Vibes

What is more exciting to a child than the idea of exploring an untouched jungle? Feature an accent wall of banana leaf wallpaper paired with texture, like an animal print area rug, to ensure that your child can enjoy a jungle oasis.