New NAR Member Benefit Partner Vets Client Leads, Saves Time for REALTORSÂ®

A steady supply of client leads is essential to any real estate business and brokers’ businesses.

But when leads come in, brokers and real estate practitioners often don’t have the time or the resources to vet them and turn them into active clients.

In addition, they sometimes end up wasting time pursuing prospects that turn out to be dead leads. That takes away precious time that can be used to build client relationships, find and close transactions, and manage the work required to create and sustain a thriving real estate business, especially now.

Weeding Out Dead Leads

Those are some reasons why ReferralExchange, the National Association of REALTORSÂ®’ (NAR) newest REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program partner, provides so much value to real estate professionals.

They’ll take on that frequently time-consuming task of vetting and nurturing raw leads. When REALTORSÂ® sign up for LIVE (Lead Information Verification Engine) through ReferralExchange, customer service representatives with real estate licenses screen leads, whether they were sourced from a website, realtor.comÂ®, Facebook or elsewhere.

They use a proprietary scrubbing technology to discern which leads are real and which are not. They also leverage outside data sources to further validate the information provided in raw leads.

The approach and system allows ReferralExchange to discard incorrect or bad leads.

Nurturing Prospects, Tracking Progress

Licensed agents at ReferralExchange also call each valid lead, which provides a personal touch and an extra layer of vetting.

These team members act as a professional extension of your brand. They understand the real estate business and know what to say and do to establish a successful connection. They also know what to listen for to ensure that a lead is actually ready to buy or sell a home.

ReferralExchange follows up with leads by phone several times over 10 to 12 days. If contact can’t be made with a prospect during that time, the lead is then closed.

The entire process creates warmer leads who are ready to take a practitioner’s call and discuss their real estate needs.

Once ReferralExchange establishes contact with a lead and confirms that the prospect is ready to connect with a REALTORÂ®, the call can be transferred immediately to the practitioner or flagged for future follow up.

An online dashboard allows brokers and practitioners to keep an eye on the status of each lead at any time during the process.

Significant Savings to NAR Members

Through the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program, NAR members can save nearly $600 in their first year with ReferralExchange, and ongoing savings annually thereafter. Included in the savings are free lead verifications and ongoing support. Plus, for ultimate flexibility, members are able to pause their account at any time and restart without incurring additional fees while maintaining the exclusive program benefits.

Moreover, there’s ongoing savings at renewal time, and NAR members may renew their monthly subscription under the more favorably priced REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program terms.

Right Mix of Human and Technology

ReferralExchange has spent 13 years building technology that uses advanced data science and machine learning to find the best opportunities for real estate practitioners. They are fully invested in the success of REALTORSÂ® and provide a dedicated account manager for each REALTORÂ® who signs up for LIVE through the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program.

Its customer service representatives touch 600,000 consumers each year. By understanding exactly how to establish a successful connection with a lead, its licensed customer service representatives make over 250,000 successful connections between real estate practitioners and buyers and sellers each year.

For more information, REALTORSÂ® can visit nar.realtor/RealtorBenefits/ReferralExchange. To receive the full benefits, REALTORSÂ® must mention their NAR membership when contacting ReferralExchange.



The REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program is the exclusive member benefits program of the National Association of REALTORSÂ®, bringing savings and special offers just for NAR members. In one year, over 800,000 REALTORSÂ® gained an edge by leveraging at least one REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program offering, saving $63 million on member benefits from industry-leading companies. Program partners are carefully selected and understand the unique needs of real estate professionals. Learn more and save by visiting nar.realtor/realtor-benefits-program.

