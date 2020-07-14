NAR, NAHB Meet the Demand for Green Homes Together

NAR PULSE—Home Performance Counts is an educational initiative developed jointly by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and the National Association of Homebuyers (NAHB) to help our members work together and succeed in the rapidly growing marketplace for high performance homes. Encourage your agents to visit HomePerformanceCounts.info for education programs, professional resources, research, and more!



Share the Value of REALTOR® Membership

Download and share resources from the REALTOR Benefits® Program AE Content Library to earn major rewards through the Members Value Plus (MVP) Program. Plus, you’ll receive a chance to win a 3-month custom audience digital marketing campaign provided by Adwerx, a REALTOR Benefits® Program partner. Act by July 31!



See Your Star Rise in the Real Estate Industry!

Raise your profile by encouraging your agents to compete in your State Association’s 2020 C2EX Challenge! Increase visibility among the real estate industry’s top leadership by showing off your brokerages’ Commitment to Excellence.