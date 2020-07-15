Realogy and Home Partners of America Program RealSure™ Launches With New Features

Realogy Holdings Corp. and Home Partners of America announced updates to real estate program RealSure that focus on providing more choices for home sellers. The updated RealSure program is now available in Colorado Springs and Denver, Colo.; Tampa, Fla.; and Austin and Dallas, Texas for home sellers who have a qualified property and work with a participating real estate agent affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, ERA® or Sotheby’s International Realty®.

RealSure originally piloted in October 2019 and was designed to get to the bottom of the two questions consumers most often have when selling their home: “What is the best price I can achieve in the market?” and “Should I wait to look for my next home until my current residence sells?” Combined with the guidance of a Realogy-affiliated agent from one of its brands, RealSure provides solutions with two programs:

RealSure Sell: Brings home sellers the certainty of a cash offer while they work with an agent to find a better offer to maximize the sale of their current home.

RealSure Buy (formally known as RealSure Mortgage): Sellers can either accept the RealSure Cash Offer or a third-party offer.

New features include:

Assured Close: RealSure now provides an option, subject to program terms and conditions, to extend its 45-day cash offer up to an additional 45 days, giving home sellers the flexibility to close on a third-party offer while having RealSure’s cash offer available in case the deal falls through.

Flex Stay: RealSure home sellers now have the option, subject to program terms and conditions, to stay in their current home for up to 30 days after closing their sale while they prepare to move into their next home.

“After carefully listening to and learning from our clients during this time of uncertainty in the world of home-buying and selling, Realogy and Home Partners of America took the time to reimagine and refresh the RealSure experience that continues to pave the way for the future of iBuying,” said John Peyton, Realogy Franchise Group’s president and CEO. “The announcement of these two distinct updates to RealSure furthers our commitment to help empower home sellers to make confident choices when selling their home and to provide flexibility while they work to buy a new one.”

“We’re very pleased to be partnered with Realogy and their affiliated agents to deliver updates and new tools to sellers, buyers and agents through RealSure, allowing them to move forward with both certainty and flexibility during these uncertain times,” said Bill Young, chief executive officer of Home Partners of America.

For more information on RealSure, please visit www.RealSure.com.

