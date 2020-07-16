JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® and Knock Introduce Home Swap

JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® (JPAR) recently launched its latest offering, Home Swap, for the Dallas/Ft. Worth market.

Conceptualized in partnership with online platform, Knock, Home Swap allows homeowners to buy and move into a new home even before they sell their old home, to save them “time, stress and money that they usually would be experiencing in moving from one home to another.”

The Home Swap program also offers home financing options, such as interest-free bridge loans to cover the down payment for the home, as well as up to $25,000 for home prep and repairs for the home that will be sold.

Through its concierge service, homeowners can access a certified contractor network and manage payment of their bills upon completion of work. If the old home cannot be sold within six months, Knock provides a backup offer on the old house. According to JPAR and Knock, however, 90 percent of the homes sold under the Home Swap program are typically sold within days or less.

Under the program, JPAR brokers will be trained by Knock to become certified agents.

“By partnering with Knock, we are able to eliminate so many of the pain points homeowners face when it comes to buying and selling. They can make a strong non-contingent offer, move on their schedule and don’t have to deal with repairs or showings. We’re thrilled to bring this service to Dallas,” said Mark Johnson, CEO of JP & Associates.

JP Piccinini, CEO of Vesuvius Holdings and founder of JP & Associates REALTORSÂ®, said, “Knock’s Home Swap is an exciting concept that we at JPAR are fortunate and committed to be part of. We have always been driven to exceed expectations and this offering is yet another opportunity for us to prove it anew.”

For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.