RE/MAX University Adds Broker Team Profit Machine Online Course

RE/MAX announced Jon Cheplak’s Broker Team Profit Machine online course is now available from RE/MAX University.

The Broker Team Profit Machine program is built on Cheplak’s 20-plus years of coaching and provides real estate leaders with the insider’s take on building a profitable asset that delivers results year-over-year. According to RE/MAX, the 17 video modules include “market-tested and proven strategies currently in practice, ideal for business leaders who are looking to attract top talent and raise their productivity across the board.”

RE/MAX broker/owners and anyone who purchases by July 31 will receive a special rate on the online program. In addition, they will receive an additional 4-week intensive group coaching program, which includes a one-a-week, 90-minute live Zoom webinar with Cheplak at no additional cost. Participants will also receive access to a private Facebook group for brokers.

“My mantra through this time has been ‘Everything has changed, but it’s really the same,'” Cheplak said in a statement. “Everything has a foundation in love and fear. We’re fearful right now, but real estate is rooted in the moment-creation business. We create moments for people that last a lifetime when they’re buying or selling a home. In uncertain times, people are looking for the human aspect in everything. My course is designed with community—and humanity—in mind to attract productive agents no matter the circumstances.”

“Having Jon as a coach myself, I am incredibly excited to be able to extend his value-added insights to the RE/MAX broker/owner community,” says Amy Somerville, RE/MAX senior vice president of Professional Development & Engagement. “Jon’s approach is founded in principles that are consistent with and complementary to our foundational brokerage development program, Momentum.”



For more information, please visit www.remax.com.