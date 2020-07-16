Real Living Realty Professionals Launches iBuyer Program

Real Living Realty Professionals is launching the area’s first iBuyer service. The new Offer Optimizer™ gives its team members the ability to provide homeowners added options to sell their homes.

In addition to providing an iBuyer option to sellers throughout Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut, Real Living Realty Professionals is debuting another option that allows homeowners to buy their next home before they sell.

“Sellers want to see every option before they decide what is best for them,” said Robert P. Molta, president and broker/owner of Real Living Realty Professionals. “Real Living Realty Professionals sales associates now can provide sellers more options than any other real estate firm in our markets. All it takes to get started is a push of a button,” he added.

Real Living Realty Professionals, with 300 sales associates, operates offices in Belchertown, Chicopee, Holyoke, Lenox, East Longmeadow, Otis, Pittsfield, West Springfield, Westfield and Wilbraham.

Molta explains that iBuyers are online real estate companies that provide “instant” cash offers to buy homes. The new iBuyer service from Real Living gives local homeowners the ability to see what these companies would offer before they decide how they want to sell.

Real Living Realty Professionals Offer Optimizer service also gives sellers the option to buy their next home before they sell their current one. The new “bridge” service allows homeowners to sell their home at market value, access the money they need to buy a new home and remain in their home until they close on their new purchase.

iBuyer research shows that two out of every five sellers would consider an iBuyer offer. Among the homeowners who would consider an iBuyer offer, nearly all—92 percent—still want to be represented by a professional real estate agent.

Real Living Realty Professionals is partnering with zavvie, creator of Offer Optimizer™ Suite, which powers the iBuyer platforms of multiple brokerages across America.

Lane Hornung, CEO and founder of zavvie said, “Real Living Realty Professionals provides a center of excellence in the marketplace by building trusted, enduring relationships with their clients. With Offer Optimizer technology, they are bringing more options to their clients by delivering the latest innovations to homeowners who are thinking about selling their homes.”



For more information, please visit zavvie.com.