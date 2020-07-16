Realogy Title Group Names Troy Singleton to Lead Castle Edge Insurance Agency

Realogy Title Group LLC announced the appointment of Troy Singleton as president of Castle Edge Insurance Agency, the company’s property and casualty insurance business. Castle Edge provides homeowners and other personal lines insurance to consumers, primarily through relationships with real estate brokers and mortgage lenders.

“Troy is an engaged and experienced leader who brings insight and vision to Castle Edge,” said Donald J. Casey, president and CEO of Realogy Title Group. “Under his leadership, we will position our insurance business to play an integral role in delivering homebuyers a quality, end-to-end real estate experience, with the ability to conduct all aspects of the transaction—buying, financing, obtaining title and homeowners insurance, and closing—virtually.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Realogy team,” said Singleton. “As a part of the nation’s leading provider of residential real estate services, Castle Edge can contribute to making the homebuying process faster and easier. I look forward to drawing on my public and private sector experience to help make this a reality.”

Singleton brings a broad professional background to Castle Edge, with strategic leadership experience in government and management, and a track record of improving organizational effectiveness. Most recently, he served as senior council representative of the Keystone-Mountain Lakes Regional Council of Carpenters, which represents more than 40,000 union carpenters in the eastern United States. Prior to that, he was president of the New Jersey Carpenter Contractor Trust, where he oversaw the labor-management department for the 17,000-member union.

Singleton continues to serve as a Senator representing New Jersey’s 7th Legislative District. He previously held a leadership role in the New Jersey Legislature, where he was Deputy Executive Director with responsibility for shaping the legislative agenda and managing constituent relations. His community involvement includes roles as a board member of Habitat for Humanity of Burlington and Mercer Counties, and Chairman of the Burlington County Bridge Commission. He earned a BS in Business Management, with a specialization in Finance, from Rowan University.

For more information, please visit www.trgc.com.