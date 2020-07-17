Which Bathroom Upgrades Have the Highest ROI?

﻿﻿

If you want to remodel your bathroom, expensive upgrades may not pay off when you sell your house.

Homebuyers want bathrooms that are attractive and functional.

Replace any dated or worn-out fixtures with ones that are modern, simple and neat.

Installing an energy-efficient sink, shower or toilet may appeal to buyers since they would have lower water bills.

Replace your old vanity with one that has an attractive sink and fixtures, a granite or marble countertop and storage space.

Install new flooring, but look for reasonably priced materials.

Many homebuyers want a bathtub, but you shouldn’t waste money on a Jacuzzi since most people don’t use them much.