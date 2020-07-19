ActivePipe Unveils SmartMatch

ActivePipe announced the rollout of Smart Match, a new property matching feature. The enhanced algorithm combines ActivePipe’s proprietary insights with their client preferences to surface property matches ranked by relevance.

“Smart Match shows how ActivePipe is using valuable data insights to enhance the experience for both the agent and most importantly, their clients,” said Mike Feller, chief revenue officer at ActivePipe. “It’s features like these that continue to make ActivePipe one of the most valuable tools for real estate agents, because it not only saves them valuable time, and identifies key opportunities, it removes the fear of sending identical emails to clients.”

It begins with the ActivePipe user building a single email template. The customization occurs when ActivePipe analyzes each individual contact based on previous email interactions, preferences and survey results. This data builds a profile of the user’s client. When the user turns on the Smart Match option, ActivePipe automatically fills in the most relevant listings for each and every contact that email is sent.

ActivePipe also recently announced Campaign Report notifications. This feature automatically notifies users with details about who is interacting with content in real-time to help agents convert contacts.

“As we are experiencing COVID-19 together, we saw a dramatic increase in email sends and interactions during SIP orders, but this was seemingly contradictory because home sales nearly fell flat during this time,” Feller said. “However, we always look at the data to extrapolate trends, and what we’ve found time and again is that engagement and interaction lead to more transactions. Period. So, although a brief halt to real estate occurred, we are seeing agents picking up right where they left off, and now with Smart Match, they are leaps and bounds ahead of their competitors.”

ActivePipe has also recently announced a new feature that displays individual users’ technology integrations. This feature allows users to see their integrated tech vendors and the last time they synced.



