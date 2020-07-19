Top-Producing Seyboth Team Announces Affiliation With CENTURY 21 Real Estate

Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced that Kyle Seyboth, a top-producing real estate agent, and leader of the 12-member Seyboth Team, has chosen to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate and will now operate as CENTURY 21 The Seyboth Team brokerage.

Kyle’s track record includes annual stats of over $140 million in sales and more than 500 units sold.

“Real estate is a relationship business and our brand is only as successful as our people,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Attracting an industry leader like Kyle and his team affirms that our push to always elevate and give 121 percent to our valued CENTURY broker franchise network and affiliated agents is working.”

“What sold me on the CENTURY 21 brand is the senior management team, and the understanding and entrepreneurial mindset they have to this business, which starts at the top with Mike, who is all about having his team deliver the best technology, learning and marketing programs to my affiliated agents so they, in turn, can go above and beyond in helping their clients achieve the best outcomes possible,” explained Seyboth. “We have worked hard to develop strong relationships and deep roots in our communities and this new affiliation ensures that our homebuyer, home seller and investor friends will be able to continue to trust and rely on us to assist with the best real estate outcomes possible.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.

