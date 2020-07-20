Cooling Tips to Beat the Heat and High Costs

Summer sun means summer fun, but it also means increased cooling costs.

If you are hoping to avoid paying an astronomical cooling bill, these tips can help.

Shut Out the Heat

It’s not enough to simply keep doors and windows closed. Install thermal blackout curtains on windows and keep them closed during the hottest parts of the day to keep your home from getting too toasty.

Use Your Ceiling Fan

A fan can help keep costs low by circulating the air and making it feel cooler without turning to your costly A/C for help.

Save it For Later

Heat generating activities will obviously increase your home’s overall temperature. Save those tasks for after it gets dark or begins to cool off in the evenings.

Optimize Your Cooling Systems

Change filters regularly and set a cooling schedule. Allow your home to rest at a higher temperature when you’re away and slowly cool it in anticipation of your arrival home.