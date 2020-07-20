FHFA Proposes 2021 Housing Goals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) proposed its 2021 housing goals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Due to the economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 national pandemic, FHFA is proposing benchmarks for calendar year 2021 only, and those levels will remain the same as they were for 2018-2020. Once finalized, the proposed benchmark levels would extend those benchmarks that are currently set to expire on December 31, 2020.

The proposed rule would establish both single-family and multifamily housing goals.

Single-Family Housing Goals



Low-Income Home Purchase Goal

Currently Benchmark for 2019-2020: 24 percent

Proposed Benchmark for 2021: 24 percent

Very Low-Income Home Purchase Goal

Currently Benchmark for 2019-2020: 6 percent

Proposed Benchmark for 2021: 6 percent

Low-Income Areas Home Purchase Subgoal

Currently Benchmark for 2019-2020: 14 percent

Proposed Benchmark for 2021: 14 percent

Low-Income Refinance Goal

Currently Benchmark for 2019-2020: 21 percent

Proposed Benchmark for 2021: 21 percent

Multifamily Housing Goals



Low-Income Goal

Currently Benchmark for 2019-2020: 315,000 units

Proposed Benchmark for 2021: 315,000 units

Very Low-Income Subgoal

Currently Benchmark for 2019-2020: 60,000 units

Proposed Benchmark for 2021: 60,000 units

Low-Income Small Multifamily Subgoal

Currently Benchmark for 2019-2020: 10,000 units

Proposed Benchmark for 2021: 10,000 units

Source: FHFA