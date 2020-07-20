FHFA Proposes 2021 Housing Goals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) proposed its 2021 housing goals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Due to the economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 national pandemic, FHFA is proposing benchmarks for calendar year 2021 only, and those levels will remain the same as they were for 2018-2020. Once finalized, the proposed benchmark levels would extend those benchmarks that are currently set to expire on December 31, 2020.
The proposed rule would establish both single-family and multifamily housing goals.
Single-Family Housing Goals
Low-Income Home Purchase Goal
Currently Benchmark for 2019-2020: 24 percent
Proposed Benchmark for 2021: 24 percent
Very Low-Income Home Purchase Goal
Currently Benchmark for 2019-2020: 6 percent
Proposed Benchmark for 2021: 6 percent
Low-Income Areas Home Purchase Subgoal
Currently Benchmark for 2019-2020: 14 percent
Proposed Benchmark for 2021: 14 percent
Low-Income Refinance Goal
Currently Benchmark for 2019-2020: 21 percent
Proposed Benchmark for 2021: 21 percent
Multifamily Housing Goals
Low-Income Goal
Currently Benchmark for 2019-2020: 315,000 units
Proposed Benchmark for 2021: 315,000 units
Very Low-Income Subgoal
Currently Benchmark for 2019-2020: 60,000 units
Proposed Benchmark for 2021: 60,000 units
Low-Income Small Multifamily Subgoal
Currently Benchmark for 2019-2020: 10,000 units
Proposed Benchmark for 2021: 10,000 units
Source: FHFA