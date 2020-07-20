First Steps to Building Your Business

When I originally created the Power Program® back in 1993, I got the idea from Patrick Riley, who was a famous basketball coach at the time. I heard him say, “If you improve 10 percent each month, that’s 120 percent in a year.”

The concept is that if you take one skill that you want to improve upon, like the listing appointment or prospecting, and really delve deep on that subject each month, by the end of the year, you have improved tremendously in your business and your skills.

Training

Go ahead and pick one thing you want to learn. Now, dive in and learn everything you can about that one subject—read articles, watch webinars, find guides that cover that subject and aim to improve your knowledge and ability in that area. At the end of the month, you will have accomplished that 10 percent and you pick a new skill you want to work on for the next month.

Mentorship

Finding mentorship is a key part of starting off well as a new real estate agent, and a service that we provide to agents across the nation. Our Power Agents® have access to webinars and coaching calls and a ton of guides that cover so much content for agents to soak up that knowledge, and we host a weekly webinar that is free of charge for all agents every Wednesday so agents everywhere can improve and build on their 10 percent each month.

Focus on The Short Term

Being a real estate agent is like running a marathon. If you’re thinking about the million steps you need to take to reach the finish line, you’re going to feel overwhelmed. But, if you just look at getting to the end of the block, it becomes manageable.

Your business is the same way. Yes, there is a lot to learn and a lot to know, but don’t look at the big picture, just look at building it block by block and stay focused on that.

It’s about taking it one step at a time! You’re going to pick one skill to improve and pour yourself into it each month, and then, at the end of the year, you can look back and see how far you have come, and that will be your reason to smile!

