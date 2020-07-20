Maintaining Your Laminate Flooring

As durable as laminate flooring can be, it does require some know-how to keep it in top shape.

Here are some tips for caring for your laminate flooring.

Avoid Moisture Build-Up

Laminate flooring does not handle moisture build-up well. Spills must be addressed quickly, spot cleaning is ideal and traditional wet mop methods can cause warping or swelling.

Clean With the Right Tools

Laminate floors can be irreparably damaged with the wrong tools or chemicals. Avoid high-heat steam mops and acidic cleaners. Instead, clean with a microfiber cloth or dry mop.

Look Out for Whiteners

Some chemical products can wear away at the protective coat and cause bleaching or discoloration to your flooring. Be sure to use laminate-safe cleaners.

Deep Clean With Minimal Water

Mopping with Castille soap and water will keep your floors free of grime without damaging them. Follow up after mopping by drying your floors with a microfiber cloth.