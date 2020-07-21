4 Things to Ignore When Viewing a For-Sale Home

Though it is common to stage a home for in-person showings and listing pictures, there may be a house you visit or view that has some unique, even borderline odd features from the current residents. Agents will always suggest that homeowners looking to sell should clean and declutter their homes, however, this is not required. Unfortunately, these things can become distracting, especially when you love the layout, location and style of the home itself. Here are a few strange, ugly and even unsightly things you should ignore when considering making an offer on your next home.

Uncommon Uses for Rooms

Many homeowners will turn spare bedrooms into offices or dining rooms into gyms. Some may even use these spaces in stranger ways. But just because they use these rooms for strange or unusual reasons doesn’t mean you have to. If you come across a home you like, but the current homeowner utilizes space in a different way, try and remember that you can make it into anything you desire once it’s yours.

Off-Putting Wallpaper or Paint Color

Though many buyers, especially millennials, prefer a turnkey or move-in ready home, the reality is, that is not guaranteed. This is especially true when viewing an older home or one that the current homeowners have lived in for many years, even generations. It is important to look past the outdated floral wallpaper or an unusual paint color. These are things that can always be tackled later on. Painting or replacing wallpaper doesn’t have to be time-consuming or expensive, and can be done before moving in.

Content Square 1.

Dirty Floors and Carpets

Similar to the walls, floors can have a prominent effect on a buyer’s view of a home. If a wall-to-wall carpet is excessively dirty or stained, this may steer you away. Same goes for a hardwood or tile floor that may be old and outdated. However, these are easy changes. New flooring and carpeting or a deep clean may be the answer to making this space exactly what you want. Consider speaking with the sellers about replacing a damaged or stained carpet, or lower your offer as a contingency for purchasing the home. Just be sure to not let this steer you away.

Obvious Personal Presence

It can be difficult to imagine you and your family living in a home where there are multiple family portraits and other personal belongings strewn across a home. However, if the seller decides not to remove these items, buyers may need to look past them in order to obtain their dream home. The same thing can be said for messes, as many buyers may not feel comfortable getting into closets and cabinets surrounded by the seller’s clutter. Do your best to ignore the things you can change later on and decide whether or not you can make this house your home.