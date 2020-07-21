Should You Rent a Furnished Apartment?

If you’re looking to rent an apartment, there is a lot to consider. From budget to utilities to location, you will find many choices to suit your needs. But what about a place that’s already furnished? For a first-time renter on a budget, finding a furnished property can be great. For those who already own their own furniture, a furnished apartment may be unnecessary. Whatever your case may be, there are upsides and downsides to renting out a furnished apartment and all the strings attached.

What Does “Furnished” Really Mean?

Though there are many apartments listed as furnished, this can mean different things. Some units may be outfitted with necessities, such as a bed, dresser, kitchen table or couch. Others may offer more, such as curtains, rugs, lamps and even decor items. If you prefer a furnished apartment, talk to your real estate agent or future landlord about which items will be included when you move in. The sooner you know what is provided, the sooner you’ll know what you do and do not need to purchase before your big move.

Consider the Costs

Furnished apartments are often more expensive than unfurnished units. This is because the landlord has invested in the items available. If you are looking to save money, compare the cost of a furnished apartment to the cost of an unfurnished apartment, plus any furniture you may need to buy. If you don’t already own furniture, especially larger pieces, a furnished unit may be cheaper than if you have to fully furnish an empty space.

Pros of a Furnished Apartment

No need to move heavy furniture or hire a moving company.

Save money with no additional furniture purchases.

Ideal for short-term rentals.

Cons of a Furnished Apartment

No space for furniture you already own.

Additional cost for storage for items that do not fit.

Higher monthly rent.

So, is a furnished apartment right for you? Discuss the pros, cons and costs with your real estate agent to figure out what type of apartment is right for you.