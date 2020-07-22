CoreLogic Integrates HomeVisit(TM) Marketing Services Portal Into MLS Platform

CoreLogic® announced it has enhanced its multiple listing services (MLS) platform through the integration of its marketing services portal, HomeVisit, to provide a single workflow that enables real estate professionals to expand the scope and range of the marketing services they offer to homebuyers and sellers.

According to CoreLogic®, HomeVisit reduces the complexity of the procurement services ecosystem to a simple click on a single platform. New portal enhancements include solutions spanning photography, video, print, 3D modeling, virtual tours, direct mail and branded property websites.

“The U.S. and global housing markets are undergoing unprecedented transformation, and today’s buyers and sellers demand a more effective and seamless experience. With the changing demographics of the first-time homebuyer and strong demand driving real estate transactions across the country, it is the perfect time to take our HomeVisit suite of high-impact marketing services from a regional to a national platform,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. “Over the next year, we expect to have HomeVisit on the desktops of 850,000 real estate professionals, helping them drive value for the millions of people looking to find, buy and protect the homes they love.”

Recently, the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS® & State-Wide MLS (RIAR & MLS) introduced CoreLogic HomeVisit to its member real estate agents.

“Our agents and brokers are looking for new ways to serve their clients safely and effectively,” said John Breault, vice president of multiple listing and member services, RIAR & MLS. “The HomeVisit portal from CoreLogic makes it easy to explore a home without having to physically visit the property. HomeVisit is exactly the type of advanced solution we need right now to help sustain the Rhode Island real estate market. Typically, only high-end listings receive this level of enhanced marketing, but HomeVisit changes that. Now, buyers in all budget ranges will be able to view beautiful images of properties from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

“HomeVisit has transformed the way we market our business through its unmatched speed, efficiency and quality. Beyond this, the stress-free automation of marketing materials has been key for our busy team,” said Creig Northrop, owner of Northrop Realty. “As a full-service brokerage firm, the professional quality of our digital imagery and print materials helps us stand out above our competition. We need a tool that helps us provide first-class experiences that our clients expect, and HomeVisit has proven to be exactly that.”

